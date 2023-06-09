Tributes after 'dearly loved' bowls club chairman dies during match

Peter Sargeant

Peter Sargeant collapsed at Hadnall Bowling Club's Whitchurch League Division One home fixture against Bridgewater on Tuesday evening.

Despite the best efforts of his fellow club members to resuscitate Mr Sargeant, the club chairman of seven years sadly died at the Station Road bowling green.

Tim Jordan committee member at Hadnall Bowling Club said everybody there was in shock.

He said: "It is indeed true that Hadnall Bowling Club suffered the loss of our chairman Peter Sargeant on Tuesday evening during his game.

"He was a dearly loved member of the club for many years, acting as chair for the last seven years.

"He was a great competitor on the green and brilliant character off it.

"All the members have been shocked by this sudden and unexpected loss and send sincere condolences to Caroline, his wife of 25 years, Hannah and Lloyd his step-children along with the rest of the family.

"The committee at Hadnall would also like to say a huge thank you to club members Darren Fitzpatrick, Leah Marshall, Steve Ashton, and visiting player Tommy Cooper for the fantastic efforts they made to save Pete.