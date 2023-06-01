Man 'pulled from burning building' after fire broke out at house in village

Fire crews were called to the scene on Wednesday

Emergency services were called to the fire in Hook-a-Gate near Shrewsbury at around 4.10pm on Wednesday.

Four fire engines from Minsterley and Shrewsbury stations, alongside police and ambulance crews rushed to the blaze, which involved a semi-detached home in the small village on Longden Road.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service later said that a man had reportedly been pulled from the burning building by bystanders.

They said: "We were called to reports of a significant fire at a property on Redhill Drive, Hookagate at around 4.15pm. A paramedic officer was on scene in four minutes and was backed up by an ambulance.

"On arrival ambulance staff were told that bystanders had pulled a man from the house, which was well alight.

"An ambulance crew assessed the man, but he refused hospital treatment. A second paramedic manager was sent to the scene to assess and check on the welfare of the bystanders; thankfully none were hurt."

Firefighters and several specialist officers spent around two hours tackling the fire.

The police closed the road through the village while the emergency services dealt with the scene. It was reopened just before 8pm.