MP calls for action over residents' anti-social behaviour concerns

Princess Street in Shrewsbury (picture Google)

The issue of anti-social behaviour, drug use, and homelessness, related to Shrewsbury's town centre and, particularly Princess Street has been raised by residents.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star the residents, who did not wish to be named, said they were at their "wits end" with the situation – saying that open drug use has been taking place.

Now Shrewsbury & Atcham's Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, has called for a plan to deal with the issue.

He said: "It is imperative that the complaints of the residents of Princess Street are taken seriously, as the antisocial behaviour continues to affect their day-to-day activities.

He added: "This should have been addressed earlier, and the complaints of the residents should now be made a priority and respected."

Anti-social behaviour in the town centre has been an issue for the past few years – with a public space protection order brought in as an attempt to tackle the problem.

A consultation is currently ongoing on a fresh order.

But, responding to the Shropshire Star's report on residents' Princess Street concerns, a number of readers have given their views on the situation.

Some have suggested wrap-around hotel care to get people off the streets, while others have warned the current situation risks putting people off visiting the town.

Writing on Facebook Claire Williams said: "There needs to be a 24/7 homeless shelter and they should be made to take training like unemployed have in the past.

"I was up town on Saturday and at the top of pride hill by the traffic lights, there was a man sat up sleeping with all this belongings around him on the statue. My children get scared when they are shouting, drinking, swearing etc. It's not nice for anyone."

Dawn Swinnerton suggested: "Why not give them a hotel in Shrewsbury? I'm sure with 24 hour access, a comfortable bed, assured meals, social workers at hand and a police presence it will keep them off the streets."

Nigel Morris was sceptical, adding: "No it won't stop them on the streets in daytime, there were three under the Old Market Hall last week effing & blinding, police seem powerless, absolute menace."

Karen Surridge said the obvious anti-social behaviour on Pride Hill was concerning.

She said: "I was walking down Pride Hill yesterday and there were numerous homeless all sitting on benches with bottles in their hands, one of the females had three bottles and was singing loudly and dancing. The language was awful. How is this attractive to us residents, shoppers or visitors and should be stopped."

Lisa Bott added: "I've seen numerous drug deals being done from outside Pret and by the square. Its always been a problem, but seems to be getting a lot worse."

Clare Lister said: "I remember once upon time the homeless people in the town were no problem yes it did look unsightly but they didn't shout or fight ect.

"So what has happened over time? Why all of a sudden do we have all this antisocial behaviour going on?

"Is it council paying them to much attention to them, they have given them hotels in past and Ark. But half of these people do have homes or shelter to go too. But they choose to live their lives like this."

Richard Rose said: "How about building some actual homes or is that too "socialist"?"

One user named Daverachel Pitchford said: "This is the end result of cut backs to essential services for vulnerable people needing support with mental health issues and addictions.

But Dave Minshall called for action from people in the town to force efforts to improve the situation.

He said: "I suggest residents and businesses withdraw council tax and business rates payments until the obvious problems are addressed. This leverage may attract the council to action."

But Rosalind Thomas said that the focus should be on providing support and help.