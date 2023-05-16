Shrewsbury residents and businesses at 'wits end' over homeless antisocial behaviour

Princess Street in Shrewsbury (picture Google)

Householders and businesses around Princess Street in Shrewsbury town centre say that rough sleepers congregating outside the former House of Fraser department store, which closed in 2019, are becoming a nuisance.

Residents have contacted West Mercia Police about antisocial behaviour and the council, which allegedly includes late night altercations and daylight drug taking, but say both authorities are are unwilling to address the situation.

One householder in Princess Street, who didn't want to be named said residents were at their "wits end".

She said: "It is getting completely out of hand. When not having to deal with drug use in broad daylight we’re being woken up at stupid hours of the night with shouting and screaming matches.

"We’re at our wits end, the council will not install CCTV for accountability and whoever owns the House of Fraser building does not care for what goes on here."

She said that residents have reported numerous incidents to both the police and Shropshire Council, but she added: "The police say its a council issue and the council say its a police issue. Shrewsbury Rangers and police welfare officers chat with the homeless like friends and do not seem to care for the people who actually pay to live and run businesses on this street.

"You won’t find a single person on Princess Street who doesn’t have something to say about this problem, we are all suffering."

Laura Fisher, head of service for housing, resettlement and independent living at Shropshire Council said that the authority was now working with the police and local outreach teams and have contacted the owner of the former House of Fraser building.

She said: "Since being made aware of the alleged anti-social behaviour the council rough sleeper team has completed a number of outreach visits and is ensuring those sleeping rough in the area are given the support they require to move on. Shropshire Council is working closely with both local police regarding the alleged anti-social behaviour and is also liaising with the building owner as requested by residents.

"Rough Sleeping is the most visible form of homelessness and Shropshire Council is committed to reducing the number of people having to sleep out to zero. Since November 2022 the estimated number of people sleeping rough in Shropshire has dropped from 16 to five. We recognise that often people are assumed to be rough sleeping when they do in fact have somewhere to return to and we are committed to resolving this behaviour also."