Solar farm for Shropshire countryside set for approval

A fresh solar farm is planned for the Shropshire countryside

Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee will consider the application for land at Berrington at its meeting on May 9.

The proposal, for land to the west of Berrington, is for a 30mw array of solar panels, which would provide electricity for around 7,000 homes a year.

The plan is the latest solar farm to be considered for the county, with increasing numbers of applications submitted for land in both the Shropshire Council, and Telford & Wrekin Council boundaries.

A report from Shropshire Council planning officer Grahame French, recommends that the proposal, from Econergy International, is approved by the committee.

Mr French says that the application has attracted a number of comments from the public, with 194 in support, 107 objecting, and two neutral.

Shrewsbury Friends of the Earth have also backed the plan, but local Councillor, Claire Wild, has objected, citing a number of reasons for her opposition.

They include concern at the 'industrialisation of the countryside', saying it will have a "catastrophic impact on visual amenity for residents, walkers and visitors."

She also suggest that the site is inappropriate for the solar farm because it occupies some of the best agricultural land in Shropshire.

Another issue raised by the public is the concern of the number of solar farms in the area of nearby Cantlop.

Mr French's report summarises the concern, stating: "The proposed solar park would be the third solar park within three miles of Cantlop, which is four miles south of Shrewsbury.

"The settlement of Cantlop, Cantlop Mill, Cantlop Bridge (Grade II listed) and the Cound Brook are of significant places of historic interest and provide leisure amenities, cycle routes, fishing and walking and should not be turning a rural area into an industrialised centre."

Under the proposal the site would operate for a temporary period of 40 years and would be fully restored as agricultural land after decommissioning.

Mr French's report recommends the councillors approve the plan, saying its advantages outweigh its disadvantages.

It states: "The 30mw development could power 7,000 homes annually giving a CO2 saving of approximately 6,000 tonnes per annum. The proposals would deliver biodiversity net gain (BNG) of 123.5 per cent in primary habitat and 76.4 per cent for hedgerow units."

Mr French also tackles the issue of the quality of the land, saying the applicant had shown there was no alternative site.

He said: "Over 80 per cent of the site is located on best and most versatile quality land. National policy does not preclude the use of such land for solar farm developments provided an applicant can give evidence that lower quality land is not available.

"It is considered that the applicant has provided sufficient evidence to justify this choice of site.

"The proposals will provide an essential source of diversified income allowing the farm unit to invest in other farming operations within the unit."

Mr French also says that they are satisfied the visual impact on nearby properties will be mitigated by screening.

He states: "In terms of heritage the Conservation Officer has not objected and has acknowledged the landscape mitigation strategy referred to by the Council’s landscape advisor.