Guide dog gets a name from the Freemasons

"Mason" was given his new name by the Shropshire Masonic Charitable Association (SMCA) after it presented a cheque to the Shrewsbury Guide Dogs Puppy Raisers.
Shropshire Masonic Lodges were balloted to find a name for the pup as part of the guide dog charity's "Name a Puppy" fundraising drive.
The presentation was made at the guide dog charity's regular coffee morning at Love to Stay Café in Shrewsbury, earlier this month.
Worshipful Brothers, Allen Cadman and Peter Robinson, both Shropshire Freemasons, presented the cheque to Lindsey Rowlands, a guide dog user and member of Shrewsbury Fundraising Group for Guide Dogs.