Guide dog gets a name from the Freemasons

(L-R) Lindsey Rowlands and guide dog Leyland; Worshipful Brother Allen Cadman of SMCA; Dan Myatt from Guide Dogs; Worshipful Brother Peter Robinson SMCA; Sue Nicholas and guide dog puppy Swannie

"Mason" was given his new name by the Shropshire Masonic Charitable Association (SMCA) after it presented a cheque to the Shrewsbury Guide Dogs Puppy Raisers.

Shropshire Masonic Lodges were balloted to find a name for the pup as part of the guide dog charity's "Name a Puppy" fundraising drive.

The presentation was made at the guide dog charity's regular coffee morning at Love to Stay Café in Shrewsbury, earlier this month.