Guide dog gets a name from the Freemasons

By Richard WilliamsShrewsburyPublished:

A guide dog has been named by the fundraising branch of the Masons after the group donated £2,500 to a Shrewsbury charity.

(L-R) Lindsey Rowlands and guide dog Leyland; Worshipful Brother Allen Cadman of SMCA; Dan Myatt from Guide Dogs; Worshipful Brother Peter Robinson SMCA; Sue Nicholas and guide dog puppy Swannie
"Mason" was given his new name by the Shropshire Masonic Charitable Association (SMCA) after it presented a cheque to the Shrewsbury Guide Dogs Puppy Raisers.

Shropshire Masonic Lodges were balloted to find a name for the pup as part of the guide dog charity's "Name a Puppy" fundraising drive.

The presentation was made at the guide dog charity's regular coffee morning at Love to Stay Café in Shrewsbury, earlier this month.

Worshipful Brothers, Allen Cadman and Peter Robinson, both Shropshire Freemasons, presented the cheque to Lindsey Rowlands, a guide dog user and member of Shrewsbury Fundraising Group for Guide Dogs.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

