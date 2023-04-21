Over-50s most likely to struggle with alcohol issues says Shropshire charity

The Shropshire-based arm of national charity With You is encouraging over-50s to review their alcohol intake and reach out for support

Its call comes as it released figures showcasing the acute struggles that those over 50 face when it comes to their relationship with alcohol.

It says more than 40 per cent of those seeking support from the service for alcohol issues in the region are aged 50 or over, while rates of alcohol use and alcohol-related harm are falling for all other age groups.

A study previously published in 2016 by Drink Wise, Age Well, and backed by With You Shropshire, detailed age-related reasons for turning to alcohol, including dealing with retirement, bereavement, loss of sense of purpose in life, fewer opportunities to socialise and a change in financial circumstances.

The charity, which has a centre in Shrewsbury and runs confidential outreach services across the county, provides support and advice to people struggling with alcohol and drug issues - both by self-referral or referrals from GPs.

Recovery worker Scarlett Pryor said: "Often the people over 50 that we support describe how their relationship with alcohol deepened following significant lifestyle shifts, such as the death of a partner or retirement.

"Our service provides practical support to those struggling with their alcohol consumption and helps them to reach their goals - whether it be full abstinence or reducing their intake and reliance.

"It’s personal to the individual. But knowing and understanding the triggers faced by this age group means that we are well equipped to help people facing hardships with dependency, through to the other side, with high levels of success.”

She said that with 2,859 referrals to the With You service since 2016 - nearly 300 of which have come from GP referrals directly - thousands of Shropshire residents have found comfort and support through the charity’s services.

One of them, 67-year old John has a long and complex history with alcohol but when his wife passed away 18 months ago, his issues deepened. John’s GP referred him to With You Shropshire five months ago to help him manage his relationship with alcohol.

He said: “My support workers have been very helpful and have brought me out of my shell again. They have even given me practical help with things like writing supporting letters for my housing applications. I never feel judged and am looking forward to achieving 100 days of abstinence.”

Joseph, 64, had retired from a busy professional career and received an ADHD diagnosis later in life. His relationship with alcohol changed to the point where his GP recommended the support of With You Shropshire.

Joseph said: “I was drinking 25 pints of lager per week and I badly wanted to stop drinking. I acknowledged that I wasn’t doing my health any good and felt that I needed some external support.”

“I am now six weeks’ abstinent and what really helped me was first focussing on controlling my alcohol use; talking through how it was interacting with other parts of my life, such as my ADHD.

“It was good to look at safe reductions, so it wasn’t a shock to the system and I finally realised it was best for me not to drink at all.

“I have managed six months of abstinence many times in the past but have found myself lapsing. I truly believe that by leaning on the ongoing support of With You, I will feel the greatest of benefits.”