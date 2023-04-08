Shrewsbury teenager dies five hours after waking with leg pain

Teenager Aimee Singleton who died last week

Aimee Singleton is thought to have died from a blood clot after waking up just before 6am last Sunday, suffering with pain on one of her legs.

After collapsing in the family bathroom, the teenager was rushed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where after suffering six cardiac arrests, she was pronounced dead at lunchtime.

Family friend Carol Jones, who has set up a Gofundme page to support the devastated family, said medics believe Aimee had suffered a blood clot.

Carol said: "They are conducting a post mortem on Tuesday, but they think it was a blood clot. But she had absolutely no symptoms before she woke up that morning.

"She had this pain in her leg. Her leg then began to swell to twice its size and she collapsed in the bathroom."

Aimee Singleton died last week after suffering leg pain

Carol said that while an ambulance arrived within five minutes and rushed the teenager to hospital, Aimee then suffered a series of cardiac arrests.

"By the sixth cardiac arrest the hospital staff said her heart was too damaged and there was nothing else they could do and she was pronounced dead," said Carol.

She added that the family were in complete shock after the sudden and unexpected death.

"She was healthy and was showing no symptoms of anything until she woke that morning. The speed of which it all happened is what is most shocking."

Carol said Aimee's mother, Michelle King, step-father Nigel King and her brother and sister were "devastated" by the death, and Carol has now set up a fundraising page to help the family pay for any funeral costs.

"I just don't know how they are all dealing with this. The family do not have much money," she said.

"Nigel works and is a lorry driver, but I just want to help support them in this awful time so they do not have to worry about the costs of the funeral and other things."

Carol said Aimee, a student at Shrewsbury College, had just started volunteering at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, as she was planning for a career in health and social care.

"This has been a massive shock to everyone who knew her, as she wasn't poorly before that fatal morning. It was just all so sudden," added Carol.