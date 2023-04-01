New town council HQ 'will be cost effective and environmentally friendly'

The old Travail Recruitment premises in St John's Hill is the new Shrewsbury Town Council HQ. Picture: Google

Shrewsbury Town Council bought the former Travail Recruitment offices in St John’s Hill, and has now moved from its old headquarters at the library complex in Castle Gates.

Having moved from the Guildhall in Frankwell to Riggs Hall at the Library in 2016, councillors agreed on the purchase of a property in the town centre last year. Following a programme of refurbishment, with a focus on ensuring that the building is as energy efficient as possible, town council staff moved in at the end of March. Councillors agreed to name the new premises Livesey House to reflect one aspect of the building’s history when it had been a printing business.

Council leader Alan Mosley said: “I am delighted that the town council’s move to our new premises has been completed. Congratulations to our officers and contractors in their planning and operations to enable this to happen. Since the council’s inception in 2009, we have been seeking to purchase a permanent home, which now becomes a great asset for our town. The newly-refurbished, highly cost-effective and environmentally-friendly HQ in the town centre will provide the town council with a fantastic base to serve the residents and community of Shrewsbury for many years to come.”

Town clerk Helen Ball, added: “It’s a new era for the town council now that we have moved into our own premises in the heart of Shrewsbury. It’s great that we’re able to establish our own identity. There has been a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure a smooth transition from Riggs Hall, but we’re all settling in well.