Shrewsbury fashion designer's terrifying robbery ordeal during £70,000 street heist

Claire Mischevani, who runs shop named after her in Wyle Cop, was robbed by a masked man in a London following a fashion event.

“The whole incident was beyond terrifying for both myself and my assistant," said Claire. The men were armed with an implement they had used to smash car windows.

"To come face to face with armed masked men stealing my belongings is something I never thought would happen and something I would never wish on anyone.

"The events have had a profound and devastating impact on me, in a City I have always felt safe I was overcome with fear and have since found it difficult to sleep as I relive the whole experience again.

"These selfish individuals and their ruthless actions have caused a huge impact on my business, but we are working tirelessly to ensure that we come out of this terrible situation stronger than ever.”

Detectives at the Metropolitan Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a number of one-off designer garments that were stolen during the robbery in Belgravia.

Sixty-two unique pieces, which include dresses and coats, are the creation of the fashion designer and were stolen from a car following a fashion shoot.

At about 8pm last Thursday Claire and a second woman were loading the clothes into the back of a Range Rover outside a house in Chester Row, London SW1.

As they went into the address to get further items they heard a car alarm and ran outside to discover three male suspects dressed all in black and wearing balaclavas beside the vehicle, having smashed one of its windows.

On spotting the victims, one of the suspects ran towards them brandishing the item used to smash the window, and shouted at them to get back inside the address.

In fear of their safety the victims ran into the house, locked the door and immediately called police.

Observing the unfolding incident from a top floor window, they watched the suspects smash additional windows of the car before stealing a navy suitcase, black overnight bag and 15 garment bags of various sizes – all of which contained the various pieces.

The total value of the property stolen was around £70,000.

The garment bags feature the words “Claire Mischevani Bridal Couture”, and inside each item of clothing is a label reading “Claire Mischevani Couture” with “Handmade in England” “Creating heirlooms of the future” on the reverse side.

Following the incident, the suspects drove off towards Eaton Terrace in a black Volkswagen Golf.

Detective Constable Charlotte Palul, from the London Central West Robbery Squad, said: “The victim has been left not only traumatised following such a terrifying ordeal, but understandably completely devastated at the loss of a number of one-off creations which are the result of many months of work.

"I think it’s highly likely the suspects had no idea what they were stealing, mistaking the items for something else. So it’s possible that when they discovered what was inside those suit covers they have discarded them, not realising their monetary or, more importantly, sentimental value. It is of course also possible they have tried to sell them.

"Do you recognise these dresses? Have you seen them for sale somewhere or been offered the opportunity to purchase a dress by this designer? I would urge anyone with information which could assist the investigation to get in touch and help us reunite the victim with her work.”