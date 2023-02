Royal Shrewsbury Hospital stock

Firefighters were scrambled to the hospital at 11.23am on Friday when an automatic fire alarm went off.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire was out on their arrival. They found that one small fire in a kitchen had been caused by a leak above lighting.

"Electrics tripped and fire alarm was working as it should," said the spokesman. "Full investigation carried out using thermal imaging camera proving all is safe."