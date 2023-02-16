Pizza business in Shrewsbury excited to go "pasta" its second anniversary

Fireaway Pizza Shrewsbury celebrate their second year anniversary after reopening their takeaway in December 2021. In Picture Gav and Tibi (no surnames)..

Fireaway Shrewsbury opened on February 15, 2021 but had to close in June of the same year following a small fire and did not reopen until December.

Sukhy Kandola, whose family owns the local franchise said they are very excited to be passing the milestone and marked Wednesday's special day with 50 per cent off.

"The store reopened after many challenges and obstacles in December 2021 and we are very excited to gain business growth and most of all keep our customers at the heart of everything we do," said Sukhy.

The shop sits in Castle Gates in the town opposite the railway station, and offers deals to workers at the town's station.

The shop is also popular with late night revellers who can see their pizzas being made in a 400-degree over. They say they can cook a pizza using fresh ingredients in 180 seconds. The shop uses dough that is made in store and rolled.

Sukhy added: "To support the difficult times that we all face the store offer many deals and works closely with the community, just to mention buy one get one free on Tuesdays."

"The store is very close to Shrewsbury train station and all security and staff that work for transport for Wales enjoy a half price pizza anytime any week day and often come for pizza and a chat."