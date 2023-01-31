500 people attended the car meet-up in memory of Callum Powell, inset. Main photo: Louis Hervey.

Callum Powell, 24, from Ruyton XI Towns, was a delivery driver for Morrisons, and was involved in a collision with a lorry at Nescliffe in the early hours of last Monday.

Callum was also a member of the 10PMClub which has hundreds of members, many of whom turned up at Meole Brace Car Park in Shrewsbury on Sunday night to pay tribute to their friend and fellow car fan.

Callum Powell. Picture: Family

Sophie Rickman, a friend of the family and a member of the club, said: "We were all incredibly overwhelmed with the amount of support we received and the amount of people who attended.

"Cal’s family attended and wished they could thank every single person but that was impossible, we couldn’t believe how well it went.

"It was an amazing night, full of laughs, and of course cries. We all expected Cal to just appear round the corner. He would have loved it.

"It was really good seeing so many people rally around, old and new friends. So many people approached who spoke of Cal fondly."

The meet-up raised more than £1,890 which will be given to the family to spend on whatever they want.

Callum's dad Tony Powell, 64, is a delivery driver for supermarket chain Tesco. His mum Sandra, 61, is retired. They have been living in Ruyton since 2002.

Sophie added in a post on the 10PMClub Facebook page that "we are completely lost for words".

The club reckons more than 500 cars turned up in Cal's memory and raised an "insane amount of money".

"We cannot thank you guys enough," said Sophie.

"Callum’s family would like to thank you all too, they were there last night and saw the love that everybody felt towards Cal, heard the stories and the memories and wished they could personally go round every single person and thank them.

"We would like to thank everybody who donated, everybody who stuck to the rules and kept quiet and behaved respectfully, and most of all would like to thank every single person who helped out.

"Whether collecting money in the buckets, diverting cars on where to park, running round making sure everything was running smoothly, picking up litter and giving Cal's family a hug, the list could go on and on.

"This was all for you Cal, we hope you’re watching down and swearing at us for giving you so much attention."

Tributes continued to flow in for Callum on the group's Facebook page.

One said: "He deserves nothing less. I'm glad I was a part of his life, had a few cracking nights with him."

Another added: "That’s fantastic! What a turn out! Was lovely to see! Felt very humbled. Awesome work everyone you did Cal and his family proud."

And another said: "You lot have done him proud - such a shame and young age to be leaving you guys. Sending lots of love and thinking of you all."

A gofundme page has raised more than £4,890 towards a goal of £8,000.

For more details visit gofundme.com/f/xaywp-callums-family?member=24648483