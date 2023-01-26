Market Hall in county hall is voted the best in Britain for the second time in five years

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 30/11/2022 - Shrewsbury Market Hall are again up for Britain's Favourite Market Awards 2023. In Picture L>R: Alison Staples, Darren Topkins, Robin Nugent, Laura Bottomley and Ed Ryder.

The Britain’s Favourite Market Award is the most coveted award up for grabs at the annual Great British Market Awards.

Winners of this year’s awards were revealed at a ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday by the National Association of British Market Authorities.

The popular indoor market previously won the Britain’s Favourite Market award five years ago in 2018. It is home to some 60 independent traders and is jointly run by Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council.

“When voting closed before Christmas over 35,000 votes had been recorded. One market in particular had huge support,” said the citation for the 2023 award..

“The public vote for Britain’s Favourite Market has chosen a market known locally as a unique food and drink and shopping destination, that offers a vibrant and eclectic fusion of the hand crafted and the hard to find.

“It has over 60 traders that are described as ‘proudly independent and gloriously innovative’. It has joint local authority management and is a market located in a 1960’s building of architectural interest.

“The market is part of the history of its town and, as a new town vision is being debated, it is clearly regarded as part its future. The market has respected leadership, is not frightened of change and continually seeks to evolve and provide exciting business and start up opportunities

Market Facilities Manager Kate Gittins, of Shropshire Council, said: “The award comes as a complete shock, as there’s usually some indication that you’re in the running, but there was absolutely nothing this year. I think the whole of Birmingham heard the whoop whoop of joy.

“A huge thanks to our wonderful stallholders and an even bigger thank you to our customers who voted in their thousands. I think we can safely say that we really are a truly fantastic market of which we’re immensely proud.”

Mike Cox, Outdoor Recreation and Leisure Manager for Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “This award is a recognition of the hard work by all concerned which includes staff, traders and those who oversee the day-to-day running of the market.

“We look forward to another successful year and to welcoming new visitors to the market to see why we have been voted Britain’s Favourite Market 2023.”