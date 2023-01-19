Church of England say sorry to same sex couples as Bishops refuse to allow priests to marry them

Bishop of Shrewsbury Sarah Bullock at St Chad's Church Shrewsbury.

They say that they can bless same sex couples after they have been married or have a civil partnership but they won't allow a priest to join them in holy matrimony.

The CoE has carried out a Living in Love and Faith consultation which is due to be considered by the ruling synod next week. But the decision on marriage was leaked to the national press this week.

The issue has caused huge disagreement in the Church of England.

Bishop Richard Jackson of Hereford said everyone is welcome in CoFE churches and it is "not the end of the conversation but a milestone in our journey together."

He said: "Over the last few years, I have listened with great care to understand better the personal experiences of individuals who identify as LGBTQI+.

"I feel great sorrow that their experiences have been all too often hurtful.

"I know I bear some responsibility in this, and I am sorry for the hurt this has caused.

"I want to make clear that everyone is welcome in our Church. We are all loved and cherished as followers of Christ - our names and stories are known to Him."

The Living in Love and Faith process offers the "fullest possible pastoral provision for same-sex couples through a range of draft prayers, known as Prayers of Love and Faith, which could be used voluntarily in churches for couples who have marked a significant stage of their relationships, such as a civil marriage or civil partnership."

The four bishops in the Diocese of Litchfield issued a joint statement in the name of The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield, The Rt Revd Sarah Bullock, Bishop of Shrewsbury, Rt Revd Matthew Parker, the Bishop of Stafford and The Rt Revd Clive Gregory, Bishop of Wolverhampton.

They said: "Following the outcome of the College of Bishops’ discussions this week of the Living in Love and Faith (LLF) process in the Church of England, we encourage all in our diocese to read the bishops’ proposals with care when they are published on Friday (20) in preparation for General Synod.

"That will mark the beginning of a new stage of decision making and practical discussion, and we are well aware that there will be many complex and contested issues to be resolved, both in the Church of England nationally and in our own diocese."

The statement added: "We have heard both painful stories of rejection and joyous stories of inclusion and fruitful ministry. In all of this, we have sought to encourage and uphold the mutual flourishing of all, emphasising that all are welcome in God’s Church, and everyone has a place at the table, and each of us must attend to the views and experiences of one another with attentiveness and courtesy.

“Our heartfelt prayer is that, in addressing these deeply contested matters, we may all be committed to seeking the mind of Christ and to the faithful flourishing of all the members of Christ’s body. Following the publication of the proposals from the College of Bishops, a letter will be sent to clergy and lay ministers setting out our views in more detail.”

Same-sex marriage has been legal in England and Wales since 2013, but the Church did not change its teaching when the law changed.

The decision not to back the change ahead of the Synod puts the Church at odds with the Church of Scotland, which voted in May at its General Assembly to allow parish ministers and deacons to marry same-sex couples if they wish.