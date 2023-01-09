Group of six Shropshire nursing homes transferred to another operator

Morris and Company chairman Robin Morris and Morris Care CEO Lucy Holl

Morris Care's homes from today will be operated by Welford Healthcare, which is based in St Albans, just north of London.

Welford Healthcare is an established provider of healthcare services with an existing portfolio of 13 quality homes located across the UK, and is proud of its reputation for outstanding nursing and residential care provision.

The entire Morris Care team of 560 will continue to trade as Morris Care, and the company says this will mean residents and their families will see little day to day change.

"The seamless transition has been accomplished to ensure ‘business as usual'," said a statement.

Robin Morris, chairman of Morris & Company said: “This strategic move follows many decades of significant investment in Morris Care which has built the business to its award-winning position today.

"We are confident the transfer to Welford Healthcare as the new operator, will ensure the continued high quality of care our residents have come to expect, whilst assisting our family company to make long term investments to meet our future aspirations.

“It is the dedication and professionalism of our outstanding care team that has ensured the Morris Care service, care and culture is of the highest standard. I should like to take this opportunity to thank chief executive Lucy Holl and every single member of the Care team for their hard work and wish them continued success going forward.”

Pete Madden at Welford Healthcare commented: “As we continue to implement our acquisition strategy focused on high-quality, well-performing care homes, we are delighted to welcome the Morris Care homes into Welford. We look forward to starting work with the team and resident communities.”

Morris & Company says it is retaining a meaningful investment in Impact Healthcare REIT plc which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and acquires freehold interests in high quality real estate which includes Welford as a current tenant.

They say the move enables Morris & Company to further invest in the healthcare sector and it is already planning new nursing home builds as part of its property growth plans – property having been the backbone of the business over the past 100 years.

As well as having what it describes as an "ongoing commitment to the healthcare sector", the Morris Group says it remains fully invested in its other businesses spanning property development, construction, portfolio management and its growing holiday rentals business.

A spokesman added; "Today’s announcement presents opportunity for this fifth-generation family business to continue to invest in new developments, creating employment, supporting the community and fuelling the local economy.

Morris & Company was advised by Knight Frank London office, Edwin Coe LLP and WR Partners, Shrewsbury office.