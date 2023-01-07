Deadline for places at new Shrewsbury primary school looms as head pledges 'fantastic place'

An artist's impression of Bowbrook Primary School

Construction has started for Bowbrook Primary School, in Squinter Pip Way, near Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, which will open in September this year to a reception class of up to 30 children. There will also be a 26-place nursery.

Headteacher at the school will be former Shrewsbury Town winger Sam Aiston. The ex-Salop favourite, who has gone on to have a successful career in education since retiring from football, believes the new school will be a "fantastic place with exciting opportunities".

The deadline for reception school places is Sunday, January 15. Applications can be made directly to Bowbrook Primary School via the online application form at bowbrookprimary.co.uk

The admissions process for a brand new school is different to other schools in Shropshire, and so parents are in the unique position of being able to apply for a place at Bowbrook Primary School and also submit choices for other schools via Shropshire Council.

The 3-18 Education Trust has started the process of recruiting a team of early years and support staff to join Bowbrook Primary School for its opening in September. The trust is currently advertising for the first teacher to lead the reception class.

Sam Aiston

Mr Aiston said: “Bowbrook Primary School is going to be a fantastic place with lots of exciting opportunities for everyone, the children will love coming to school each day and it will be a great place for staff where they enjoy working. I am really excited about recruiting our team, we are looking for inspiring individuals full of energy and positivity to create something exciting and shape the future for the children at Bowbrook.

"Work has began on site to build the new school, which The 3-18 Education Trust says will be modern and vibrant, with state of the art facilities and resources to provide an inspiring learning environment for pupils.