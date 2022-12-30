'Short-sighted and bureaucratic': Leader's criticism as village's hopes for train station could be thwarted

The former station, known as Station House, is now in private hands

Baschurch residents have largely supported plans for a 48-home estate submitted by Shingler Homes, due to the developer's pledge to ringfence land for a railway station car park.

Having a car park would be crucial in being able to successfully launch a railway station, and a major campaign has been running to gather local support.

A decision on the development is expected to be taken at Shropshire Council's northern planning committee meeting on Tuesday, January 10. Officers have recommended that councillors refuse the application due to the development falling outside the Local Plan boundary.

It was expected that would be the case, with the authority's former infrastructure portfolio holder, Councillor Dean Carroll, warning residents they would need to strongly back the proposal for it to have a chance of getting through the planning committee stage.

Baschurch Railway Station was closed several decades ago

Now Baschurch Parish Council chairman, Councillor Andy Woodthorpe, is hoping those on the committee "see the bigger picture" when decision day comes around.

"Lets look at the facts," he said. "There are 135 comments, 118 in support, 14 objecting and three neutral. What other application for a housing development has that level of comments supporting it? A lot of them (commenters) support the station, but some are talking about the mix of housing.

"It is disappointing that officers of Shropshire Council don't listen to what their residents want.

"We hope the committee can see the bigger picture where the officers have made a short-sighted and bureaucratic decision. There is a massive amount of benefit that this scheme would give, including the housing mix and giving the station a chance to go to the next stage.

"Dr Nigel Harris said it's a perfectly sensible plan, and he's a world-renowned expert. It would be a massive improvement in infrastructure. There have been plenty of schemes that offer no community benefit that have been granted."

Councillor Woodthorpe also told of his frustration that the results of a 'Right Home Right People' survey conducted in the community, to see what type of homes residents need, will not be ready in time for the planning committee meeting for members to consider.

In July this year, hundreds of people attended a meeting at The Corbet School in Baschurch to support the campaign and learn more. North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan described it as a "now or never" opportunity to get a train station in the village again, while transport experts Dr Harris and Professor John Whitelegg also shared their advice.

The disused station has been closed for several decades and is now in private hands, so a new station would need to be built.

If the planning committee grants permission for the homes, the next stage for the railway project would be for an in-depth feasibility study to be conducted.