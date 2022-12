Supermarket opening times: Christmas hours for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi and more

Supermarket hours will be reduced over the coming days

As ever, supermarkets across Shropshire will have reduced opening hours over the next few days, starting on Christmas Eve when they shut their doors early.

Some stores will be shut on Boxing Day too before all start welcoming customers again from December 27.

Here is a rundown of when your nearest supermarkets across the county will be open over the festive season so you know which stores will be open on each day over the festive season.

Aldi opening times (all stores the same)

Saturday, December 24: 7am-6pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: Closed

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 8am-8pm

Thursday, December 29: 8am-8pm

Friday, December 30: 8am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Asda

Donnington Wood

Saturday, December 24: Midnight-7pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: 9am-6pm

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 6am-midnight

Thursday, December 29: Open 24 hours

Friday, December 30: Open 24 hours

Saturday, December 31: Midnight-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 11am-5pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Market Drayton

Saturday, December 24: 7am-7pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: 9am-6pm

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 7am-10pm

Thursday, December 29: 7am-10pm

Friday, December 30: 7am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Shrewsbury

Saturday, December 24: 6am-7pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: 9am-6pm

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 7am-10pm

Thursday, December 29: 7am-10pm

Friday, December 30: 7am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Telford

Saturday, December 24: 6am-7pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: 9am-6pm

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pn

Wednesday, December 28: 7am-midnight

Thursday, December 29: 7am-midnight

Friday, December 30: 7am-midnight

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Lidl opening times

Madeley, Market Drayton, Newport, Oswestry, Shrewsbury (Oteley Road), Shrewsbury (Whitchurch Road), Whitchurch

Saturday, December 24: 7am-6pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: Closed

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-10pm

Wednesday, December 28: 8am-10pm

Thursday, December 29: 8am-10pm

Friday, December 30: 8am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 8am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Telford

Saturday, December 24: 7am-6pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: Closed

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-9pm

Wednesday, December 28: 8am-9pm

Thursday, December 29: 8am-9pm

Friday, December 30: 8am-9pm

Saturday, December 31: 8am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Telford (Castle Street)

Morrisons

Market Drayton, Oswestry, Telford - Lawley

Saturday, December 24: 6am-6pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: 9am-6pm

Tuesday, December 27: 7am-10pm

Wednesday, December 28: 7am-10pm

Thursday, December 29: 7am-10pm

Friday, December 30: 7am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 7am-8pm

Shrewsbury, Wellington

Saturday, December 24: 5am-6pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: 9am-6pm

Tuesday, December 27: 6am-10pm

Wednesday, December 28: 6am-10pm

Thursday, December 29: 6am-10pm

Friday, December 30: 6am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 7am-8pm

Welshpool

Saturday, December 24: 6am-6pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: 9am-6pm

Tuesday, December 27: 7am-9pm

Wednesday, December 28: 7am-9pm

Thursday, December 29: 7am-9pm

Friday, December 30: 7am-9pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 7am-8pm

Sainsbury's opening times

Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Whitchurch

Saturday, December 24: 6am-7pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: 10am-5pm

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 7am-10pm

Thursday, December 29: 7am-10pm

Friday, December 30: 7am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Ludlow

Saturday, December 24: 6am-7pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: 10am-5pm

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 7am-9pm

Thursday, December 29: 7am-9pm

Friday, December 30: 7am-9pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 11am-5pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Shrewsbury

Saturday, December 24: 6am-7pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: 10am-5pm

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 7am-11pm

Thursday, December 29: 7am-11pm

Friday, December 30: 7am-11pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Telford

Saturday, December 24: 6am-7pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: 10am-5pm

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 7am-10pm

Thursday, December 29: 7am-10pm

Friday, December 30: 7am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-7pm

Sunday, January 1: 10.30am-4.30pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-8pm

Tesco opening times

Cefn Mawr, Ellesmere, Whitchurch

Saturday, December 24: 7am-6pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: Closed

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 7am-11pm

Thursday, December 29: 7am-11pm

Friday, December 30: 7am-11pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-04pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-6pm

Ludlow

Saturday, December 24: Midnight-6pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: Closed

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 7am-11pm

Thursday, December 29: 7am-11pm

Friday, December 30: 7am-11pm

Saturday, December 31: 7am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am-6pm

Madeley

Saturday, December 24: 8am-6pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: Closed

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 8am-10pm

Thursday, December 29: 8am-10pm

Friday, December 30: 8am-10pm

Saturday, December 31: 8am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed

Monday, January 2: 8am-6pm

Shrewsbury

Saturday, December 24: 6am-6pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: 9am-6pm

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-6pm

Wednesday, December 28: 6am-midnight

Thursday, December 29: 6am-midnight

Friday, December 30: 6am-midnight

Saturday, December 31: 6am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-6pm

Telford

Saturday, December 24: Midnight-6pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: 9am-6pm

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 6am-midnight

Thursday, December 29: 6am-midnight

Friday, December 30: 6am-midnight

Saturday, December 31: 6am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-6pm

Welshpool

Saturday, December 24: 6am-6pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: Closed

Tuesday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Wednesday, December 28: 6am-midnight

Thursday, December 29: 6am-midnight

Friday, December 30: 6am-midnight

Saturday, December 31: 6am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: 10am-4pm

Monday, January 2: 8am-6pm

Waitrose opening times

Newport

Saturday, December 24: 8am-6pm

Sunday, December 25: Closed

Monday, December 26: Closed

Tuesday, December 27: 9am-6pm

Wednesday, December 28: 8am-8pm

Thursday, December 29: 8am-8pm

Friday, December 30: 8am-9pm

Saturday, December 31: 8am-6pm

Sunday, January 1: Closed