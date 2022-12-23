Workers removed part of Dave Nightingale's conservatory roof. Picture: Dave Nightingale

The directors of Heritage Glass (Shrewsbury) Limited, based at Racecourse Crescent, Monkmoor, has confirmed that they have had to close the business after 23 years of trading.

A statement from the company this week said: "Due to difficult trading conditions Heritage Glass (Shrewsbury) Limited sadly has had to close after 23 years of serving the county of Shropshire.

"We are in the process of appointing a liquidator and once this is implemented all our creditors will be notified.

"The directors are saddened to announce this news."

It is not known what precipitated the company's sudden collapse, but customers were left struggling with unfinished jobs, in one case conservatories with no watertight roof.

Customer Dave Nightingale of Clive Road, Shrewsbury says he paid £6,800 in full for a new conservatory roof, glazing units, light installation and an overall health check on September 30.

"The installation began on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The workmen arrived and removed the existing roof. On Wednesday they arrived and installed some new roof beams and partially installed lead flushing," he said.

But last Thursday no one turned up and despite chasing them up there has been "no communication from the firm".

A sign on the company's door said the premises have been closed "until further notice whilst we seek financial advice”.

Mr Nightingale was one of a number of Heritage customers to make contact with the Shropshire Star this week.

He was left with an entire room, piping and flooring exposed to the elements in -7C degree conditions for days.

Luckily he said that another company, Monkmoor Glass and Glazing, has been able to step in to "save Christmas", although Mr Nightingale's total bill is likely to be around £10,000, with no guarantee that he will get any of his £6,000 back.

Workers removed part of Dave Nightingale's conservatory roof. Picture: Dave Nightingale

"Monkmoor have saved my Christmas," said Mr Nightingale, who plans to decorate the new conservatory area for his two-year-old son, Henry, to be able to enjoy the big day.

Before its sudden collapse, Heritage Glass seems to have had an excellent reputation for quality work. Its website said it was a member of FENSA, a Government-authorised scheme that monitors building regulation compliance for replacement windows and doors. According to the FENSA website it regularly assesses companies to ensure standards are continually maintained. FENSA has been asked to comment.

Another customer, who did not wish to be named, also said he had pre-paid "several thousand pounds" to have some windows installed.

"We are now very concerned that we will not get the windows we ordered nor will be get the several thousand pounds back," he said.

"Obviously it is a very stressful time for the employees who have probably lost their jobs the week before Christmas, so please remember that as well as the customers that are caught up in this unfortunate situation."

The customer said he had contacted Citizens Advice who he found to be "very helpful".

And Mr Nightingale said he would be putting in a claim with his bank under charge back arrangements which can help in such circumstances.

He added: "My advice to people would be to pay at least part of their deposits on credit cards, which make it easier to get money back."

When companies go into liquidation customers can be at the back of the queue when it comes to getting money back.