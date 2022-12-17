Southwater lake

Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Council - and Ellesmere Town Council - have issued pleas to people to stay away from the ice.

One Shropshire vicar has told of how she and another woman urged young people playing on a lake in Shrewsbury to get to safety.

The four boys, aged died in hospital after they fell through the ice on Sunday . Brothers Samuel and Finlay Butler, aged six and eight, both died in the tragedy, as well as their 11-year-old cousin Thomas Stewart and a 10 year old Jack Johnson.

Reverend Charlotte Gompertz, vicar of Oxon Parish Church, urged residents to share her social media plea to people to remind children of the dangers of ice.

She posted a photo of the duck pond between the back of Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Redwoods.

"As you can see it looks nicely frozen. The five young lads playing on it thought so too, please remind your kids of the dangers of such things, particularly if they are out unsupervised," she said.

She said she spoke to two boys who had met a the pond after school.

The duck pond in Shrewsbury

Ellesmere town council posted: "We have received reports that children/teenagers have been seen trying to walk along the canal and play football on it whilst it is frozen.

"The community of Solihull is currently experiencing a great sense of grief and has our deepest sympathy. Please try and spread the word and this post to the warn all youngsters of our community the dangers involved in what they think is harmless play."

Telford and Wrekin Council posted a photo of Southwater Lake saying it might look beautiful right now but it can be dangerous.

"It may look solid from the surface but will not hold your weight. Please don’t try to stand on the ice on any frozen pools or lakes."

Shropshire council said while the county looked a winter wonderland it wanted people to stay safe in its country parks.

"Stay off the ice - it may look safe but it is a huge risk," the council said.