Car flips and hits delivery van in Shrewsbury

The aftermath of the crash

There were fortunately no injuries in the crash involving a car and a van in Oakfield Road, Shrewsbury, but it does mean the van is out of action just as Dave Mellor of Dave Mellor Cycles is working through bicycle delivery orders for Christmas.

The crash happened near the home of Mr Mellor and his partner Helen Pritchard at about 9.30am on Wednesday, when the two were at the cycle shop in Frankwell.

Ms Pritchard was able to get the van and very carefully drive it back to the shop, but on assessing one of the wheels it became apparent there would be no way to make the day's deliveries.

Mr Mellor said: "Helen drove it down to the shop and you had to turn the wheel 45 degrees to go in a straight line.

"We're not experts in cars but the lads are saying the chassis has been bent. The back right wheel of the van is kinked.

"There is a skidmark behind the back of the van, it had the emergency brake on.

"The important thing is nobody was hurt - things can be repaired."

The van being out of action means no more deliveries until the weekend at least - Mr Mellor said the van's insurers can't supply a replacement vehicle until late on Saturday, and won't cover the costs of a hired one in the interim.

"We had three deliveries to do today, it's probably about three or four a day.

"I've been phoning up customers apologising. It's not too much of a problem; if it had been a couple of days before Christmas we would have really been in trouble.

"It's a logistical thing - where bikes are surprises for Christmas it's getting them into neighbours' garages and timing it around when people are in.

"Santa doesn't come before Christmas Day!"

Mr Mellor said that heavy traffic has been using Oakfield Road as a cut-through between Radbrook and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, especially at rush hour.