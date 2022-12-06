On your bike - cargo bikes could soon be seen delivering across Shropshire

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 12/05/2021 - A new bike delivery scheme has launched in Ludlow between Islabikes and Ludlow 21 Sustainable Transport Group. Islabikes are officially launching a cargo bike, starting off here at Myriad Organics. In Picture L>R: Isla Roundtree (Owner of Islabikes).

The modern version of the old 'butchers bike' now has electric as well as pedal power and is being seen as a green alternative to delivery vans in town centres.

At their meeting on Monday Shrewsbury Town Councillors agreed to spend £13,000 on two of the bicycles.

The funding will come from the £250,000 town council Climate Change Fund set up to enable The Council reach net zero.

A report to council said that it was presented with a proposal to use some of the Climate Change fund in an eCargo Bike Scheme. The request was for £27,500 by the Shropshire Cycle Hub for a two year period to fund two bikes and a member of staff.

However, Councillor Alan Moseley said the recommendation to councillors was instead to spend £13,000 on two bicycles and retain ownership of them, on loan to the bike hub.

"This will mean we retain more finding to help other energy saving schemes," he said.

Councillor Rosemarie Dartnall said: "Anything we can do to get this scheme off the ground is good. This is the future for 'last mile' deliveries. Cargo bikes are the way to go."