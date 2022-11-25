'Serious collision' closes road north of Shrewsbury with drivers asked to avoid area

Police have closed the road as a result of the serious collision. Stock photo

West Mercia Police has said officers are currently dealing with a "serious collision" on the A528, which links Shrewsbury and Ellesmere.

No details are available so far about the vehicles involved, but police have said it has happened in Preston Gubbals at the junction near St Martin's Church, about five miles north of the county town.

In an update on Twitter, the force said: "The road is closed and traffic is being diverted. Please avoid the area and take alternative routes."