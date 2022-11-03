Child hit by lamppost and day centre patient choked to death as accidents soar by 50 per cent in Shropshire

New statistics published in an annual health and safety report show an increase in incidents of 50 per cent, up from 431 the year before.

The authority referred eight incidents to the Health and Safety Executive.which shows the main causes of accidents were slips, trips and falls, as well as violence in schools.

One of the incidents referred to the HSE was a schoolboy breaking his leg when he was hit by a falling lamppost in Shrewsbury. The incident happened in Kingston Drive, on the London Road estate, in November last year. Several other lampposts were taken down as a precaution while Shropshire Council investigated the cause.

Referring to the accident, the report said: "A painted steel 'hockey stick type' street lighting column collapsed and fell onto a parked car at the side of the roadway, injuring one of the vehicle's passengers who was in the process of getting out of the vehicle. The remaining lighting columns in the street were inspected.

"An action plan was implemented for a program of re-inspections and non-destructive testing of painted steel lighting columns."

Referring to the death of the day patient - which was also referred to the HSE - the report said: "The injured party (IP) attended a day centre for adults with learning difficulties. They were eating their lunch under supervision and appeared to have difficulty swallowing. Staff assisted administering back slaps which initially appeared to have relieved the situation. Abdominal thrusts were also administered following further back slaps and an ambulance called. The IP was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by ambulance staff. Unfortunately, the IP passed away. Internal investigation completed. At HSE’s request, this report and further additional information has been forwarded to the HSE to support HSE’s further fact finding relating to the incident which remains ongoing."

The report added: "There were also a number of slip, trips and fall incidents in premises that the team looked into and followed up. The Health and Safety Team were able to provide advice on additional control measures. Service Area teams have been very responsive to any recommendations put forward and have implemented remedial action."

"This year, Shropshire Council had 645 accidents in total, comprising 17 "riddors" (Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations 2013), 454 minor accidents and 191 near-misses. The previous year’s figure was 431.

"There were 454 minor accidents reported in total (274 last year), 249 to employees (153 last year), 47 to service users (43 last year), 27 to visitors (four last year), and 113 to pupils (68 last year)." The remaining 18 involved agency staff, contractors, volunteers, and people employed by external clients.

Minor injuries caused by slip, trips and falls, violence and manual handling all increased compared to the year before.