Walking Dead illustrator set to show off different side of art at Shrewsbury gallery

Charlie Adlard

Comic book artist Charlie Adlard, known for his work on books such as The Walking Dead and Savage, will showcase a different side to his work at The Hive, on Belmont, Shrewsbury – a venue which has special meaning to him.

Charlie attended Tuesday Life Drawing classes at The Hive before the pandemic and he will now show off a selection of figurative sketches created on physical paper and digitally.

In stark contrast to his Walking Dead work, Charlie says the work offers an alternative on his creative process.

Some of the work on show

"I’m very excited about it," he said. "People know me from comics and zombies but they don’t get to see how I apply my artistry to drawing from life, as well as the different techniques I use and new ways I use to express myself.

"It’s separate to my drawing of comic books. That’s why I like it.

"It’s a cliché I know but a change is as good as a rest. Life Drawing classes at The Hive gave me a platform to draw with a different set of tools and follow an alternative process, which was great."

As part of the exhibition, Charlie will be signing copies of his book ‘LIFE’ on the launch evening in The Hive’s Gallery on Tuesday, November 15.

CEO of The Hive, Katie Jennings said: "Charlie is an incredible home-grown talent.

"We feel proud and privileged to offer the people of Shrewsbury a place they can come and celebrate another side to his artistry.

Charlie’s exhibition ‘LIFE’ can be viewed at The Hive from November 15 to December 9. All are welcome to attend the launch evening from 6.30pm on November 15 with no booking necessary.