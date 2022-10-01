Fire destroys two isolated semi-detached houses near Shrewsbury

The two semis suffered considarable damage

The two storey semis in Plex Road, in Hadnall, near Shrewsbury showed considerable damage to the roofs, had broken windows with a fire crew standing guard.

It is understood that both properties were empty and that a fire investigation has started with police being called.

One of the two semis is being let by property agents Monks with a rental value of £1,150 per calendar month. It is described as a "newly renovated three bedroom semi-detached house situated in this idyllic rural location on the Sansaw Estate."

It had a newly installed kitchen and bathroom.

Firefighters had been scrambled to the scene, which sits off a single track rural road and is some distance from the nearest buildings at just before midnight on Friday night going into Saturday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service scrambled two fire appliances from Shrewsbury to the scene to reports of a house fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "There were reports of a house fire which involved two domestic properties destroyed by fire.

"Fire crews used one hose reel jet, one aerial ladder platform and small gear to deal with the incident."

They confirmed that there were "no casualties at this incident".

The incident stop message was received by fire control at 2.04am.