Daniel Craig helps rev up James Bond charity auction to raise £110,000 for Severn Hospice

Daniel Craig on the Triumph Scrambler which appears in No Time To Die. © 2021 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE, which appeared in No time to Die, was one of 25 lots at a charity auction held at Christie's in London that raised an overall total of £6.1million for a range of worthy causes.

Mr Craig appeared on screen at the packed auction room on Wednesday evening before the gavel action began on the last of 25 lots.

"I love this bike," said Mr Craig. "All proceeds will go to the Severn Hospice who give amazing care across Shropshire and north Powys."

And he urged the 450 hyper rich and famous people in the room and possibly thousands watching on Christie's Live to "dig deep".

"It is a cause that is very close to my heart."

A film clip was shown of the 1,200cc 89 brake horse power bike at the heart of the film's action as if to rev up the bidding before it got underway as the clock ticked towards 9pm.

With lots before it going for many tens of thousands of pounds above the guide prices, the estimate of between £20,000 and £30,000 was soon in danger. Bidding from around the world raced to £36,000... £50,000 and £80,000.

A technical glitch added to the tension as bidding stalled at £90,000 for a while before the gremlins surrendered and the bidding resumed at £100,000. The gavel finally dropped at about 8.54pm at £110,000.

Some 30 charities including the Prince's Trust were lined up to benefit big time from the action at the auction which celebrated 60 years of James Bond. Stars from the famous film franchise were there, including former Bond Pierce Brosnan, and actor Cate Blanchett.

Among the superstar lots were an Omega Seamaster wristwatch, with a guide price of up to £20,000 which went for £180,000. Five Daniel Craig bow ties went for £42,000 and an Aston Martin replica DB5 stunt car, with a £2m guide price, went for £2,400,000 for the Prince's Trust.

Mr Craig, who played the iconic British spy five times, selected Severn Hospice as the charity to benefit at the first of a two part auction.

During the film, Craig's last appearance as Bond, the spy commandeers the bike for a chase through the streets, culminating in an epic jump into the piazza.

Severn Hospice reacted with surprise and delight at the news, offering its thanks to Craig in a post on its Facebook page.

It said: "Wow! Thank you Daniel Craig who has chosen us to benefit from a global auction of Bond memorabilia.

"The iconic Triumph Scrambler bike which he rode in a high speed, high adrenaline chase in the opening scenes of No Time to Die is one of the lots in the Christie's live auction which takes place in London on September 28.