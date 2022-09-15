Notification Settings

'We're all thinking of her': Shropshire crocheter creates postbox topper in Queen's memory

By Nick HumphreysChurch Stretton

A crocheter who created a postbox topper in memory of the Queen hopes it shows "we're all thinking of her".

The postbox topper in memory of the Queen, created by Laura Sutcliffe
Laura Sutcliffe, from Church Stretton, got straight to work on her topper featuring the Queen and a corgi as soon as it was announced that Her Majesty was under doctors' supervision last Thursday afternoon.

Her Majesty's death was announced at around 6.30pm and, just a few hours later, Laura's tribute was ready and took pride of place on top of a postbox in Watling Street.

Laura said: "I started on this one on the Thursday afternoon when they said there was concern for her health. I wanted to get something out as soon as possible. Hopefully it conveys the message that we're all thinking of her.

"I made a start, then had to go on the school run, and then finished it off later. I finished and put it out there at about 11pm that night."

Laura, who became a full time crocheter during the first Covid lockdown with her business Laura Loves Crochet, has now made 14 post box toppers. They have proved popular outside the Sandford Residential Home in Watling Street.

"That's where I started doing them, just because it's outside the nursing home, so it was to raise a smile for the residents," added Laura.

"The reaction has been really good. I've had some lovely feedback spurring me on to do the next one."

A crown postbox topper Laura made for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee was stolen in June. Laura created it to raise money for Cancer Research UK, and donations topped £1,500.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

