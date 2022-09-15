Plans lodged for 83-bed Travelodge next to iconic Rowley's House in Shrewsbury

An artist’s impression of how the proposed new Travelodge in the centre of Shrewsbury would look

An application has been put in to build a four-storey 436sq m hotel with ground-floor retail space on Barker Street Car Park in Shrewsbury, inbetween the Baptist Church in Claremont Street and Grade II-listed Rowley's House.

The plans have been submitted by Morris Property. A design and access statement prepared by AHR Architects says the ground floor would accommodate three retail units and the hotel entrance/administration areas, with a service yard to the rear, five parking spaces and a reduction of the existing public parking provision from 93 spaces to 29 spaces. The upper floors would contain 83 bedrooms and associated service accommodation, and the roof would contains concealed open air areas to house air source heat pumps.

Their report adds: "It is clear to the client and design team that the redevelopment of the Barker Street car park site presents a real opportunity for the growth of visitor numbers to Shrewsbury, for the continuation of the regeneration of the west end (started by the Tannery development, 2019) and will be of benefit to the town as a whole.

"This unique opportunity will undoubtedly be a catalyst to the revitalisation of the other vacant plots and underused buildings in the area, particularly Rowley House and Mansion, and will be a positive addition to Shrewsbury’s built environment.

A bird's eye view of the new Travelodge planned for next to Rowley's House

"The building is to be a contemporary addition to the West End using traditional materials and forms to reflect the heritage of the site drawing inspiration from the character and scale of the buildings in the area. It must respect and enhance the existing views to the heritage assets in the area.

"The building must redefine the streetscape of Barker Street by building to the pavement edge, link Rowley’s House and Mansion to the town once again and reduce the traffic domination in the area in favour of pedestrian movement."

Built in the late 1500s by Roger Rowley, a successful wool merchant, the timber framed Rowley's House, and brick mansion built by his son in 1618 are located within the core of the Shrewsbury Conservation Area.

The interconnected former houses are Grade II-listed in recognition of their considerable historic, and architectural significance. The mansion is also believed to be the earliest brick building in Shrewsbury.

Restoration work to replace and repair panels, as well as some parts of the timber frame of the building, was given the go ahead in May this year. The iconic black and white house has been surrounded by scaffolding in recent years.