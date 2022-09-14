Shrewsbury charity appeals for volunteers to help with dog training

Lily has been a huge help to Brian

Dog A.I.D. help disabled people to improve their quality of life and independence by training their own pet dog to become a qualified 'assistance dog'.

The charity is looking for dog trainers who can volunteer a small amount of time to help change lives.

Anyone interested would be an experienced dog trainer, ideally accredited to a recognised body, and would have ability to think outside the box and adapt techniques to meet individual needs of clients.

One volunteer said: “I love volunteering at Dog A.I.D. as I find it such a rewarding experience – I feel like I have really made a difference!

“I signed up to become a volunteer as I simply love working with dogs, but I have learnt so many new skills and learnt how to adapt my training methods to work with people with disabilities.

“It has been amazing working with my client this year. I can see how much her life has changed, it’s amazing!”

An recruiting event is set to take place on October 2 from 10am-12pm at Telford Holiday Inn.

To register your interest and find out more, email admin@dogaid.org.uk www.dogaid.org.uk