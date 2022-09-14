Family speak of eternal pride in 'thoughtful' and 'loving' Nathan Fleetwood

Nathan Fleetwood's family have spoken of their pride at the man he had become

A coroner has recorded a conclusion of accidental death after Nathan drowned in the River Severn in Shrewsbury following a night out earlier this year.

In a statement following the inquest, Nathan's parents, Carol and Ges, spoke of their pain at coming to terms with the loss of their popular son, and their pride in the man he had become.

They have also revealed that more than £1,700 has been raised in his memory – which will be donated to the Midlands Air Ambulance.

They said: "We are so proud of the young man that Nathan became. He was a very caring, thoughtful, and loving person, who loved his family and friends.

"He was humble in his achievements and was always there for his friends, whenever they needed help and advice.

"Nathan was outgoing and loved his football and had a very good work ethic.

"Nathan was taken from us far too early, when his life was just all coming together.

"Words cannot describe how much he is missed and we are trying to come to terms with the devastating circumstances in which he was taken, and it still feels surreal.

"Nathan will forever be in our hearts, loved beyond measure and has left a big hole in our family."

Mr and Mrs Fleetwood said that a charity football tournament earlier this month had helped raise money in Nathan's name.

In a statement they thanked everyone who had helped organise the event and those who had supported, and said they hope to make it an annual event.

They said: "On Sunday, September 4, we arranged a charity football tournament, with live music and a bouncy castle, in Nathan's memory.

"The charity we chose to support was the Midlands Air Ambulance and between ourselves and other generous donations we raised more than £1,700.

"This was attended by Nathan's friends and family who knew Nathan personally.

"Although this was an emotional day, it was also a fun family day out.

"We would like to thank everyone who helped organise this event, for everyone's support and to the local businesses who donated raffle prizes.