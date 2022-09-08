Royal Mail workers gather on Shrewsbury picket lines in fresh strikes over pay

Postal workers are on the picket line in Shrewsbury this morning in a dispute over pay

The protests are expected to impact deliveries today and tomorrow, with more industrial action threatened if the deadlock is not broken.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said 115,000 of its members will be taking part in the protest against a proposed 2 per cent pay rise.

The union previously said its members face a "dramatic" reduction in living standards because of the soaring rate of inflation.

CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said: "Our members worked miracles during the pandemic and know full well what they are worth.

"They are fighting for a no strings, real-terms pay rise – something they are fully entitled to.

"Our members deserve a pay rise that rewards their fantastic achievements in keeping the country connected during the pandemic, but also helps them keep up during this current economic crisis.

"We won’t be backing down until we get just that."

The Royal Mail has assured customers that it is doing all it can to reduce the impact on services, but said that the disruptions hinge on the union's demand to retain "outdated working practices".

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "Rather than engage on the need for change, the CWU restated their demands to retain the current outdated working practices, which includes working fewer hours for more pay.

"We are greatly concerned that the CWU are simply not interested in discussing the change needed to modernise this business and protect well-paid, permanent jobs long-term.

"The CWU declined our request to call off their strike action this Thursday and Friday. The CWU’s approach is setting us on a perilous path.

"Royal Mail is losing £1 million a day and strike action has weakened our financial position. Further strikes will make it weaker still. Without meaningful engagement on the change that is needed from the CWU, the position of the company will worsen and put jobs at risk.