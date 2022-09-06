£550,000 Shrewsbury land sale row: Council told to wait to buy it back

Land at Greenfields Recreation Ground

In June Shrewsbury Town Council apologised "unreservedly" over the sale of part of Greenfields Recreation Ground. The land was sold in 2017 to CSE Developments to build 15 homes, but campaigners argued that it should have been designated for community use.

A legal row ensued over several years, with a Supreme Court date set for this December. After a report on the issue published by Michael Redfern QC in June, the town council apologised and vowed to return the land to the community.

Since then, council leaders have met a barrister, who gave them "unequivocal" advice that no mediation or discussion should take place between the council and KSE Developments until after the Supreme Court hearing.

Greenfields campaigners, front: Marion Curtis and Ben Jephcott, back: Fay Easton, Colin Harper, Rod Edwards, Heather Edwards, John Mcdnoald and Sara Cornwall and dogs Alfie, Bruce and Teddy Boy

Council leader Alan Mosley provided an update at a full council meeting, where several Greenfields Community Group campaigners were also in attendance.

He said an agent has been instructed to give an updated valuation of the land, but added that it was commercially sensitive information and would not put it in the public domain.

It is understood the town council is entitled to buy the land under Section 124 of the Local Government Act.

Mr Mosley said: "A meeting took place with representatives of the Greenfields Community Group. Minutes are yet to be agreed but will show Shrewsbury Town Council is willing to attend further meetings on request.

"A comprehensive evaluation has been undertaken and assessment of land values provided. We sought and have received legal advice from a planning barrister on a number of issues with a report to be provided under exempt items. However, he gave unequivocal advice that no mediation or discussion with the landowner should take place until after the publication and careful evaluation of the Supreme Court's outcome."

Colin Harper, a Greenfields resident of 30 years, raised concerns that while the council waits for the court hearing, the land value will continue to rise, costing the authority even more money.

Underdale councillor David Vasmer added: "I'm worried that what's happening is we're getting delay after delay. The meeting was in June. I think we need to get this issue resolved."

Further discussions on the Greenfields issue, including commercially sensitive information, took place later on, with the press and public excluded.

At a heated extraordinary general meeting at Theatre Severn in June, the town council unanimously agreed to the recommendation to accept the findings of the Redfern Report, and in doing so "unreservedly" apologised to the residents of Greenfields, members of the GCG and the wider Shrewsbury community for the council's failure to identify properly the legal status of the land, and for failures to adequately communicate and consult with them.