A5 closed both ways near Shrewsbury for 'police led incident'

National Highways West Midlands has tweeted that the Nesscliffe bypass on the A5 is closed both ways between the A458 and B4396.

The road is closed between the Wolfshead roundabout and Felton Butler roundabout.

They say it is due to a "police-led incident."

Officers of West Mercia Police at 10.30am are at the location and leading the incident.

National Highways adds: "It is not yet known how long the road will be closed for. Please continue to follow the feed for diversion details."

Details of a diversion route have been published.

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs:

At Wolfshead roundabout, take the first exit towards Nesscliffe.

Continue along this road to rejoin the A5 at Felton Butler roundabout.

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

At A5 Felton Butler roundabout take the 3rd exit towards Nesscliffe.

Continue on this road and re-join the A5 at Wolfshead roundabout.

National Highways said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."