Man rushed to hospital with 'potentially serious' injuries after 4x4 smashes into wall

By Nick Humphreys
Shrewsbury

A man was rushed to hospital with "potentially serious injuries" after a 4x4 smashed into a wall in the early hours of this morning.

The crash happened in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury, at around 1.30am. Paramedics were on the scene and treated one casualty.

Fire crews, including an officer in a Hazmat suit, also attended the incident.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 1.32am to reports of a single vehicle RTC on Coton Hill, Shrewsbury. We sent one ambulance to the scene and treated one patient, a man, for potentially serious injuries and he was conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 1.57am on Thursday, September 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury.

"This incident involved a 4x4 type vehicle which had collided with a wall and required making safe. One casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. A Hazmat officer was in attendance. Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

"Crews used breathing apparatus, Environment Agency equipment and small gear to deal with the incident."

