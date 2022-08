Emergency crews were in Coton Hill earlier this afternoon

Around 10 vehicles, including police cars, ambulances and fire engines, were seen rushing along Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury, on their way to an incident in Coton Hill.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue service spokeswoman said crews were sent to Coton Hill but were stood down when they got there, and did not give any further details.

Emergency crews left the scene around 15/20 minutes after arriving.