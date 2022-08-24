River safety campaigner, Kirsty, urges people to stay safe this weekend

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/08/2021 - Water safety event at Severn Park in Bridgnorth. In Picture: Kirsty Walsh, ambassador for Home & Dry, part of West Mercia Search and Rescue..

With good weather promised for the last bank holiday weekend of the year, water safety campaign, Kirsty Walsh has appealed to both those out on the town at night and those enjoying the sunshine in the day to respect the water.

Kirsty's husband, Shane, 29, died after falling in the River Severn after a night out in Shrewsbury in September 2017.

As the fifth anniversary of his death looms, Kirsty is appealing to people to think safety first.

"We have some lovely open water around Shropshire. It looks beautiful and still but you can't see currents or the weed or obstacles that may be under the water, particularly with water levels so low," she said.

"People have been walking across the weir in Shrewsbury in recent weeks, it worries me so much.

"I knew nothing about water safety before Shane's death, I had to learn the hard way."

"The shock waves that reverberate after such a death are devastating and affect not only the direct family but the wider family, friends and work colleagues."

She said the West Mercia Home and Dry campaign that she is a major part of was asking people to plan their nights out.

"Book your taxi home before you go out. If people are walking home at the end of the night, whether or not they have had a drink they should avoid going near the river or other water.

"You can slip into water as easily as slipping off the kerb. You might be tired, it's dark and once you go into that water cold water shock will take over."

Kirsty explained that as you gasp for air when you hit the water, panic and adrenaline sets in.

"The blood rushes to your major organs and so there is less supply in your limbs to enable you to swim.

"Lean back, stretch out your arms and legs, then catch your breath before calling for help."

She said on a night out it was important to "be a mate" and ensure you knew where your friends were.

"It is really important to stay together."

"I hope everybody goes out and has a very enjoyable weekend whether during the day or the evening. But I hope too that everyone stays safe."