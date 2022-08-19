Paralysed Shrewsbury man set to tackle inspirational 777 World Marathon Challenge

Darren Edwards. Pictures: Taylor Harford

Darren Edwards is aiming to become the first-ever wheelchair user to attempt the 777 World Marathon Challenge – a feat which sees participants complete seven marathons in seven days across seven continents.

He will join a group of 30 individuals embarking on the gruelling expedition; one that fewer people have completed than have reached the summit of Mount Everest.

Starting in Antarctica, the group will travel to Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe, South America and conclude in North America.

Darren suffered a near-fatal accident in 2016 after falling 30ft during a rock climb. It left him instantly and permanently paralysed from the chest down but he continues to take part in arduous and inspiring activities, refusing to let his disability dictate what he was able to achieve.

Darren said: “I am excited to show that anything is possible. In my opinion, it is vital that we all push our own boundaries, both physically and mentally, regardless of the challenges we all face in life."

“While I have much to look forward to – the experience, the comradery, the accomplishment – I am of course a little nervous, too. It is an enormous challenge, and demands a high level of fitness and determination."

Darren is aiming to raise £100,000 for the Armed Forces Para-Snowboard Team (AFPST), an independent charity that uses the restorative power of para-snowsport to accelerate the recovery and welfare of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Donations will entirely fund 50 UK athletes to compete in the 2023 International Competition hosted by AFPST, which unites military personnel and veterans from across the globe.

Darren has previously raised £110,000 for AFPST in June 2021, by leading a group of five injured and wounded veterans in his Kayak4Heroes challenge, which saw them kayak from Land’s End to John-O-Groats. They were the first adaptive team to successfully complete this 1,400km journey.

Elizabeth Winfield, Chief Operations Officer at AFPST said: “We are incredibly grateful for Darren’s ongoing support, and we are wholeheartedly behind him with his latest challenge.

"There’s no doubt that it will push him to his absolute extremes, but it truly encapsulates everything that we are about – inspiring others, pushing boundaries, challenging perceptions and changing lives for the better”.