Weekend of motorsport at county venue

Autocar Young Driver, George Gwilliam in his Vauxhall Corsa.

Loton Park Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury, will be hosting the Autocar Young Drivers Championship over Saturday and Sunday.

Youngsters from across the UK are being encouraged to get off the streets and try their hand at competitive driving in a safe and controlled environment.

The scheme is supported by Autocar magazine, together with backing from Motorsport UK and West Mercia Police, by hosting a championship for drivers aged between 17 and 21 who will be driving similar cars with agreed cost restrictions.

One of the championship organisers, Paul Matty, said: “The aim is to provide a low-cost competitive championship for novice drivers who hold a valid road licence but have not competed before. The cars are near identical standard Vauxhall Corsa 1.2litre 3-door models with a total budget of £3,000 to include overalls by Lille Racewear of Shifnal, helmets and safety equipment.

“Close and competitive fun will be the idea as each driver races individually against the clock up this very tight, technical and demanding parkland course.”

Inspector Lloyd Cresswell of West Mercia Police, added: “West Mercia Police is happy to support this initiative as a way of engaging with younger drivers. Unfortunately, so many young drivers are over represented in our collision statistics, so anything we can do to support schemes like this has got to be a good thing.”

A host of other clubs and championships will provide action as a capacity entry has been received for both days with visitors including Morgan Sports Car Club, Thorne Wines MAC Championship, TVR Car Club Speed Challenge, the Historic Rally Car Register, Classic Marques Speed Challenge and the Paul Matty Sports Cars Lotus Championship.

The action starts at 9am each day with practice sessions followed by timed competition runs, accompanied children under 16 are admitted free and full facilities are available on site.