Two hurt in Shrewsbury road smash

London Road was closed after the two-vehicle crash. Picture: Shrewsbury Police

The two-vehicle crash happened on London Road at around 7.30pm. The extent of the casualties' injuries are not yet known. Police closed the road and urged motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesman said: "Two vehicle collision on London Road, Shrewsbury. Road blocked, please find an alternative route whilst we work to investigate and keep the involved parties safe."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 7.38pm on Friday, August 5, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an RTC in Shrewsbury.

"Incident involved two hatchback vehicles with two casualties. Fire crews made both vehicles electrically safe using small gear. Ambulance and police also in attendance.