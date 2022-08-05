Notification Settings

Two hurt in Shrewsbury road smash

By Nick HumphreysShrewsbury

Two people were hurt in a road smash in Shrewsbury this evening.

London Road was closed after the two-vehicle crash. Picture: Shrewsbury Police
The two-vehicle crash happened on London Road at around 7.30pm. The extent of the casualties' injuries are not yet known. Police closed the road and urged motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesman said: "Two vehicle collision on London Road, Shrewsbury. Road blocked, please find an alternative route whilst we work to investigate and keep the involved parties safe."

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 7.38pm on Friday, August 5, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an RTC in Shrewsbury.

"Incident involved two hatchback vehicles with two casualties. Fire crews made both vehicles electrically safe using small gear. Ambulance and police also in attendance.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury."

News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

