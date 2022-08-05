Notification Settings

'Dangerous' dog found safe and well in garden after four days on the loose

By David Tooley
Shrewsbury

A 'dangerous' dog which escaped from kennels, prompting a four-day search for it, has been found safe and well.

Picture: Shropshire Police
The animal had escaped from private kennels where it was boarding following a police incident in July where a police handler was bitten and it tried to attack a group of children.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We are pleased to report that the dog which was reported missing from Whitchurch on Monday has been found safe and well.

"Due to the nature of the incident (in July) we were concerned for its safety, as well as the safety of anyone who approached it, as its behaviour may have been unpredictable."

Police said officers received a call at around 9.30am on Friday to say the dog had been seen in a garden in Whixall.

It was encouraged into a garage and secured until officers were able to collect it. The dog will now be taken back to kennels.

"Thank you to everyone who assisted with the search for the dog," added the spokesman.

"There are no further details available at this time."









