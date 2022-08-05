Chance to join archaeologists in geophysical survey of Roman city in Shropshire

Wroxeter Roman City in Shropshire

The geophysical survey of the immensely important Shropshire site will be carried out from August 30 to September 9 using modern equipment that can reveal details of structures and items under the surface.

English Heritage is looking for "friendly, enthusiastic and hard working people" to join the geophysical survey team at Wroxeter Roman City. They will be driving or assisting in guiding survey equipment across fields and through gateways.

The deadline for application is Monday August 15 at 9am. An interview will be carried out over Zoom on Tuesday, August 23, with training and the project happening from August 30 to September 9 (all days inclusive)

There will be two shifts per day 8am to 2pm and 2pm to 8pm, volunteers need to be available for one shift per day.

An online application form can be downloaded from here: https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/support-us/Volunteer/wroxeter_roman_city_geophysical_surveying_volunteer/

It must then be emailed to volunteer.enquiries@english-heritage.org.uk.

The Roman city of Wroxeter was the fourth largest in the Roman province of Britannia.