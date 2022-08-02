Man taken to hospital in serious condition after Shrewsbury river rescue

Crews from Shrewsbury, Baschurch and Minsterly with the Swift Water Rescue Team, rescued the man from the River Severn.

The incident took place at Shrewsbury's English Bridge at around 1.15pm.

Police said that they had been called over the "concern for safety" of a man, after reports that a person had entered the water.

It is understood that workers from Shrewsbury Town Council had made an attempt to save the man before Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's specialist water rescue unit took over.

The fire service said that after being recovered, the man was given CPR by firefighters, ambulance, critical care paramedics and police colleagues and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to a concern for safety at the English Bridge in Shrewsbury shortly after 1.15pm this afternoon, following reports that a person had entered the water. The person has now been removed from the water and has been transported to hospital by the ambulance service."

A spokesman for WMAS said: “We were called at 1.22pm to reports of a patient in the water at The English Bridge, Abbey Foregate.

"We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

"Emergency services worked quickly to safely extricate the patient, a man, from the water.