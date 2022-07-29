Notification Settings

Spooky date set for Shrewsbury steampunk spectacular

By Nick Humphreys

The date for the return of a popular Shrewsbury steampunk festival has been confirmed.

Marion Curtis, from Shrewsbury, at a previous steampunk festival
The Shrewsbury Steampunk Spooky Spectacular will take place on Saturday, October 15, at St Mary's Church, St Mary's Street.

In previous years, the event has seen people dressed in their Victorian finery, with corsets, fitted jackets and monocles, descend on the town.

Steampunk incorporates aesthetic designs inspired by 19th-century steam-powered machinery with Victorian high fashion and the influences of both the American wild west and burlesque theatre.

At this year's festival, there will be entertainment, stalls, music, dancing, food, drink and more.

It will be free to enter and will run from 10am to 4pm.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

