Spooky date set for Shrewsbury steampunk spectacular

Marion Curtis, from Shrewsbury, at a previous steampunk festival

The Shrewsbury Steampunk Spooky Spectacular will take place on Saturday, October 15, at St Mary's Church, St Mary's Street.

In previous years, the event has seen people dressed in their Victorian finery, with corsets, fitted jackets and monocles, descend on the town.

Steampunk incorporates aesthetic designs inspired by 19th-century steam-powered machinery with Victorian high fashion and the influences of both the American wild west and burlesque theatre.

At this year's festival, there will be entertainment, stalls, music, dancing, food, drink and more.