Law firm says answers are needed over death after Covid vaccine

Jack Last

Jack Last, of Stowmarket, Suffolk was just 27 when he died from catastrophic bleeds on the brain after developing a blood clot. He died at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge on April 20 last year, 11 days after he attended A&E at West Suffolk Hospital because of severe headaches.

Now his devastated family has instructed clinical negligence specialists at FBC Manby Bowdler after raising concerns about the circumstances leading to Jack’s death.

Sister, Jasmine, paid tribute to her “happy and funny” younger brother.

“Jack was so happy, all of the time, and he loved everything about life. He was always smiling.

“He had an adventurous character – he was a black route skier, and enjoyed walking, hiking and camping. He held a private pilot’s licence in both the UK and USA and would often tell us to look out for him as he flew over East Anglia.”

Lawyer Michael Portman-Hann, an Associate with FBC Manby Bowdler’s clinical negligence team, said: “The family has been left bereft by the loss of Jack, whose absence leaves a huge hole in their lives.

“Concerns about the risk of blood clots in under-30s who had the Astra Zeneca vaccine were already being aired in health circles, and just a week after Jack had his vaccine, it was withdrawn from use in this age group.

“Jack went to West Suffolk A&E with severe headaches and was moved to Addenbrooke's Hospital on April 11 after he started to get a bleed on the brain.

“Due to the family’s concerns about Jack’s treatment after the vaccine, we are supporting them to find some answers.”