Fresh photos show latest work at Shrewsbury's new Aldi store as construction continues

Work continues at the new Aldi store in Battlefield, Shrewsbury

The discount supermarket giant is building a new store on Battlefield Road, replacing the store in Arlington Way which is deemed too small by bosses.

Aldi received planning permission for the new store in March, which will have wider aisles and more tills to reduce congestion currently experienced by shoppers using the store in Arlington Way.

Work began earlier this year when photos showed excavators preparing the land for the new supermarket being built next to Battlefield Roundabout which connects the A49 and A53.

The frames of the new store are clearly visible

Bosses have said the new branch will retain all 25 jobs, and create 15 new vacancies, generating £1 million in wages annually.

The new supermarket is due to be accessed via a new junction off Battlefield Road, which will be widened to create a right-turn lane in an effort to avoid disrupting traffic flow.

Councillors had expressed their concerns that the increased traffic could lead to queues, but bosses explained the reason for the relocation at a Shropshire Council meeting last year.

Work started on the new store earlier this year

It's hoped the new shop will be ready by early next year

George Brown, Aldi’s regional property director, said the existing store in Arlington Way has been in place since 1992, but the business has outgrown the site.

“While we were able to extend the store in 2006, it’s still 40 per cent smaller than our current design and can no longer accommodate the full range of products or customer demand," he told councillors.

The land next to the roundabout and Battlefield Road in January 2021 before work had started

Mr Brown said a legal agreement would ensure the Arlington Way site is marketed for employment use, excluding retail, for 10 years – effectively representing a “land swap” for the allocated employment site the new store will occupy.

An existing veteran oak tree and the public footpath crossing the site will be retained.

How the new Aldi store next to Battlefield Roundabout could look once finished

The site lies 265 metres from the registered battlefield associated with the Battle of Shrewsbury in 1403.