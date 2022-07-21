Sculptures turn heads at Shrewsbury art trail

A giant egg sculpture at Shrewsbury Castle has turned heads. Picture: Andy Hughes

Giant sculptures by Andrew Logan have been brought to the Shrewsbury by the town's business improvement district, in partnership with Shrewsbury Arts Trail. Also on the trail are pieces by the likes of Banksy, Andy Warhol and Damian Hirst.

They are on display until the end of August and have now been featured in short videos to help spread the word about the town’s artistic summer.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “The sculptures look absolutely stunning in their town centre locations, and we felt the best way of capturing their scale and brilliance was through a series of videos.

“We have worked with Arron Child of Painted Life Productions, who has done a great job, and will be sharing the videos across the Original Shrewsbury social media channels during the summer.”

The sculpture trail is just one of many “super-sized” attractions forming the Shrewsbury Arts Trail.

Organiser Jess Richards, of Shrewsbury Arts and Crafts, said the trail had grown into a real success since its debut last year.

She said: “We were delighted to launch the trail at a major exhibition at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery on July 9, and that exhibition will be open all throughout the trail until August 31.

“We have a variety of works by some truly world-famous artists, including a JMW Turner painting recently discovered in the Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery archives, alongside artwork by local artists, inspired by and responding to these established names.

“The giant sculptures dotted around the town centre are an integral part of the trail, are already attracting a lot of attention and look fabulous.”

A children’s treasure hunt will be running throughout the trail, with prizes on offer including tickets to the David Walliams’ Demon Dentist show at Theatre Severn.