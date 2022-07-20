Daniel Kawczynski grills ministers over issues affecting county

Daniel Kawczynski

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, has submitted questions relating to the health service, transport, flooding, and funding from the Levelling Up fund.

Mr Kawczynski asked Health Secretary Steve Barclay about the impact of delays to the shake-up of the county's hospital services on the delivery of emergency care in Shropshire and Mid Wales.

He also asked the Health Secretary for a monthly breakdown of average ambulance response times in the county to category two emergencies, such as heart attacks and strokes, during 2021 and 2022.

Mr Kawczynski also asked Environment Secretary George Eustice what plans his department had to meet with leaders of the River Severn Partnership with regards to flooding in Shrewsbury, and also about plans for flood barriers in the town.

Mr Kawczynski asked Transport Secretary Grant Shapps how long it would take to approve proposals to electrify the Shrewsbury-Birmingham railway line.

He also asked Mr Shapps what meetings his department planned to hold with the leadership of Shropshire Council regarding progress of the North-West Relief Road in Shrewsbury.