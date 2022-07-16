Shrewsbury turns the clock back to the 80s

Festival goers at Let's Rock Shrewsbury

Thousands of people filled every inch of the festival space revelling in the music and the summer sunshine.

Many set up camp under the shade of the trees on the site while others took parasols and umbrellas - including individual head ones to create their own shade.

Portable fans and mist makers were also popular and organisers set up free water stations. Kevin Brown and Dave Eccleston from Muxton used cold cans to cool themselves down.

They pronounced Bad Manners their favourite act.

Rhian Morris and Erica Morgan from Trefonen at the event with their other halves said it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying themselves after the past two years.

"Its just brilliant to be able come together and be part of something like this," Rhian said.

"After lockdowns, masks and social distances there was a time when we thought big events like this would never happen again."

Erica said: "We are here with friends from Chester that we met purely by chance, admiring their Morgan car. You couldn't do that in lockdown, you couldn't chat to strangers and yet that is how friendships are made."

Brothers Andy and Matt Jones, from Bayston Hill, at the festival with their partners Leah and Elly weren't born during the 80s but said they loved the music.

"The sounds of the 80s and 90s are much better than today's music," Matt said.

Meeting up with friends and family seemed the order of the day.

Jacque (corr with an accent) Marshall said the group of friends she was with meet up every year at the festival, travelling from Shrewsbury, Wem and Ironbridge.

"We have been coming for years. We were here in the rain last year and although it didn't spoil it, it is lovely to have this wonderful weather."

Kelly Warmer and Kerry Hodgkiss were with a mini bus of friends from Tipton in the West Midlands while friends and neighbours Geoff Reynolds and Anthony Jackson travelled from Buckley, North Wales.